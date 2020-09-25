Mohali: Owner, 3 labourers killed in illegal building collapse

NDRF team involved in rescue operation at the building crash site at Derabassi, in Mohali, on Thursday. Express Photo: Jaipal Singh

Four persons were killed and four others injured after an illegal under construction commercial building collapsed in Merra Malli Mohalla, near Ramlila Ground in Dera Bassi, on Thursday morning.

Those killed include three construction labourers and the building’s owner. They were identified as Gopi Chand (60), Raju (46) and Ramesh (45), and the owner, Hardev Singh (72).

Hardev Singh had retired as a teacher while Gopichand had three children, Ramesh had seven children and Ramesh had two children.

Preliminary investigation pointed out that the building’s foundation was weak and the construction material being used was sub-standard. Deputy Commissioner (DC) ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter. Derabassi Sub-Divisional Magistrate will submit the reported within ten days. The DC added that after a thorough inquiry action will be taken if any official is found guilty.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when the construction work of the building was going on. The building was round 100 feet long and around 15 feet wide. The building was near a residential area. Six labourers were working while the owner was overseeing the construction work.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out the rescue operations, which were called off after confirming that no one was trapped under the debris.

The DC said that in the nearly four-hour long rescue operation, two persons were pulled out in less than an hour while it took two more hours for the team to rescue others caught in the debris. “Unfortunately, all the four persons succumbed to injuries. Among the persons who lost their lives were three migrant labourers working in the building as well as the owner of the building who was rescued on spot by local Civil Administration and was sent to GMCH-32 for further medical assistance but lost life despite best efforts by doctors,” the DC said.

The cause of collapse as per the on the spot report of building inspector of MC Derabassi was bad sanitary fittings.

“I could not realise anything. The building suddenly collapsed; everyone was crying for help. I survived as I was on ground floor,” said Pappu one of the labourers.

Derabassi MLA, N K Sharma, demanded that a murder case must be registered against the officials of the Municipal Council who had approved the site plan. He also demanded an inquiry.

Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon said that the state government had announced financial assistance to the labourers who died.

