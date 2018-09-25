Mohali on alert after heavy rain lashes region, all educational institutions to stay shut today

Three boats have been kept at the Derabassi subdivision headquarters to deal with the emergency. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Three boats have been kept at the Derabassi subdivision headquarters to deal with the emergency. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Mohali district was put on alert after incessant rain lashed the region over the last 24 hours. The administration is keeping tabs on flood-prone areas located mostly in Derabassi along Ghaggar river. Officials said there was no need to panic as the situation was under control so far. All schools and educational institutions will remain closed on Tuesday.

A district-level flood control room has been set up and the administration issued a control room number 0172-2219505 to give information about the flood or any other problem arising due to the rain. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurpreet Kaur Sapra announced that private as well as government schools, Anganwadi centres and all the educational institutions will remain shut due to the heavy rain in the region. The staff of all the government schools and anganwadi centres, however, will be present.

The DC inspected the Ghaggar catchment areas in Derabassi Subdivision and visited the villages along the river bank after water was released from Sukhna Lake on Monday afternoon. The DC told Chandigarh Newsline that they have arranged JCB machines in case of any emergency and also asked all the hospitals to be alert to deal with any emergency.

When asked about the water level in Ghaggar, the DC said it was well below the danger mark and there was no need to panic. “The situation is under control but we are keeping a tab. As the currents are very fast, we have appealed to the people not to go near the river. But there is no flood-like situation,” the DC added.

Replying to a question about the arrangement for boats in areas near Ghaggar, the DC said she had reviewed the situation with all the departments, including irrigation, and found that there was no need for boats at present. “We have made arrangements for boats, too, but there is no need yet. Our flood-control units are keeping vigil round-the-clock,” the DC maintained.

Three boats have been kept at the Derabassi subdivision headquarters to deal with the emergency.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App