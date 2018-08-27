Mohali Nightclubs: Closing operations well before permissible time — for the time being

Policemen at a nightclub at Zirakpur. (Express photo) Policemen at a nightclub at Zirakpur. (Express photo)

After strict instructions were issued by Patiala range Inspector General of Police V Neerja around three weeks ago, police teams carried out checking of all the nightclubs on Saturday night.

Although the clubs were closed in time, youngsters were seen drinking in the open and the policemen did not say anything to them.

The Walking Street Club in Phase 11, where the police carried out raid two weeks ago and booked its owners Akshay Kumar and Sajan Mahajan as a late night party was going on, was closed at 12 midnight. The police also found that the liquor purchased from Chandigarh was served in the clubs which is an offence under the excise law. The presence was also very thin in the club.

First two PCR vehicle number 18 reached outside the club at 11.46 pm. Then a team from Phase 11 police station, including a head constable and a constable, reached the spot. The policemen did not enter the club but they waited for 12 midnight and then they asked the bouncers who were standing outside the club to send all the customers out as the time for opening the club was over.

“There were only 15 people inside the club. It was a thin attendance, but I could not understand one thing that the policemen are closing all the clubs but they are unable to stop the men from drinking in the open in the parking area,” said a woman who came out of the party.

After the woman’s objection to the youngsters drinking in the open, the policemen dispersed them saying that SP sir was on checking. However, no senior officer visited the place till 12.30 am.

After ensuring that the club was closed, the policemen who came from Phase 11 informed their seniors and left the spot.

Hollywood Nightclub which is located on the airport road and is owned by mayor Kulwant Singh’s son was also closed at 12 midnight. At 12.42 am, a police team of Phase 11 police station and PCR party was present outside the club.

“The police came at 11.50 pm and asked us to close the club, we did it,” said a bouncer who was present outside the club.

However, the sound of music was coming out and the bouncer claimed that the club was closed.

In Zirakpur, the Junk Yard Nightclub and The Hope Highway were found to be closed by 1. 30 am. Both the clubs are located in Global Business Park on Ambala-Chandigarh road. Nobody was found outside the Junk Yard club except a security guard.

“The police came at 12 midnight. The club was closed by that time. The policemen gave a warning that they shall take us to the police station if they found the club open after 12 midnight,” said the security guard who is an ex-serviceman.

At Kharar, where nightclub ‘I Don’t Care’ is located, the police team of Balongi police station reached the spot at 11 pm and asked the club managers to close the operations by 11.30 pm.

A police officer, however, told Chandigarh Newsline that on Wednesday and Friday the club remained open till 2.30 am, following which someone lodged a complaint.

Balongi Station House Officer (SHO) Manphool Singh denied that the club was open beyond the permissible time limit and said that he ensured the club be closed by 11.30 pm.

“The road construction is going on at Kharar. The company which is building the road closes the road for constructing pillars of the flyover after 12 midnight. So people who go by that road after 12 midnight face inconvenience,” the SHO said.

The SHO said that they informed the senior officers why the club was closed well before time.

The Hypnotics nightclub, which is located on Chandigarh-Zirakpur’s entry, too, was closed in time. The club remained in the news after the bouncers there allegedly attacked some mediapersons two weeks ago. One of the men running the club, Palli, was arrested.

The club became notorious for holding late-night parties at Zirakpur. The police officials of Dhakoli also failed to take strict action against the owners of the club. It was after the attack on the mediapersons that the police finally closed the club in time.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App