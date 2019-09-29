Chandigarh news: Ishwar Singh quits Cong, rejoins AAP; police station’s typist held for stealing; and more

Police station’s typist held for stealing two-wheeler

A private typist of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted in Zirakpur police station was arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing a two wheeler. The accused, identified as Jaswinder Singh, will be produced in the court on Saturday. A resident of Phase 10, he was arrested at a police naka set up on Ghazipur road.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case Sub-Inspector (SI) Satnam Singh said, the accused was stopped at the naka while he was riding two-wheeler and it was found that he was using the registration number of a Mahindra Bolero car. “The accused could not give any satisfactory answer. He was questioned and it was found that the vehicle was stolen,” the SI said.

He further said that Darshan Lal, of Maya Garden City lodged the complaint regarding the theft of his vehicle. The accused also confessed to have stolen two more vehicles.

Ishwar Singh quits Cong, rejoins AAP

Erstwhile Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, Ishwar Singh, who had left the party to join the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections, rejoined AAP on Friday.

A businessman from Kalka, Singh had begun his political career in 2014, by joining AAP as a member in Panchkula. However, ahead of the 2019 General elections, he had left the party to head the Congress in Kalka.

On quitting AAP earlier, Singh said, “I never left the party. During the Lok Sabha elections, there was a discussion about AAP and Congress coming into an alliance, but it did not happen and AAP gave Ambala’s Lok Sabha ticket to an unpopular person named Prithvi Raj. That had angered us. In protest of that, all members of Kalka resigned from their posts, never from the party.”

Talking about the upcoming Assembly elections and his chances of getting an AAP ticket, Singh said, “I definitely want to take forward Kejriwal’s politics and good governance, but I did not join back the party in the greed of getting a ticket. Infact, I do not even want to fight elections this time. I am content working on ground.”

Singh was reinstated in the party as Panchkula district’s party president, an upgradation from his earlier post as Kalka’s party president. He took office, along with others who had left the party alongside him, in the presence of AAP’s Haryana affairs co-officer and Delhi MP, Sushil Gupta.

AAP’s Panchkula candidate Yogeshwar Sharma, in consultation with Sushil Gupta, appointed Singh as the party president of Panchkula district.

Among others, Harpreet Singh was elected as the organisational minister and Brij Bhushan was made the general secretary of Kalka.

In ICU at GMCH since birth, 7-day-old gets pacemaker

A seven-day-old boy, suffering from slow heart rhythm, was successfully operated on by the doctors of GMCH-32, on Saturday, where-in a pacemaker was added to his heart.

The seven-day-old had a heart rhythm ranging between 40-50 in contrast to the normal heart rate of 120-140 of a new born. The newborn was kept in the ICU in GMCH after his birth. Though, it is a common operational practice at PGI, it was being conducted for the first time at GMCH.

Dr Sukanya, Head of department of Anesthesia, said, “The operation went on for almost two-and-a-half-hours and there were no complications. Babies can get cold during operations and can even get a fluid overload, which we took special care of. Other than that, blood loss, baby’s pain and a balanced anesthesia was also checked. The newborn has been transferred back to the ICU. Pacemakers require batteries to be reinstated every five years. He should not need any other operation.”

Three Mohali residents killed in road accident in Uttarakhand

Three Mohali residents were killed in a road accident on Rishikesh Badrinath Highway on Saturday, as their tempo traveller got caught in the debris of a landslide and a boulder fell over it.

The victims were identified as Gurpreet (33) of Lalru, Gurdeep Singh (35) of Jayanti Majri, Tejendra Singh (43) of Mundi Complex in Mohali.

Gurpreet, survived by his wife and two children, worked with a private firm. He was headed to Hemkunt. Gurdeep, who also worked with a private firm, was headed for holidays with his friends, whereas, Tejendra was a government employee.

Five persons died in the accident, and five were injured.