Mohali news: Despite 508 notices, no further action against buildings without fire safety

At Anaj Mandi in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) At Anaj Mandi in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

As fire claimed over 40 lives at Anaj Mandi in New Delhi, questions rose on the district administration’s action taken against the owners of building without fire safety equipment. The fire department had issued 508 notices but not a single building was sealed or action was taken.

In May this year when a fire claimed 22 lives at a coaching centre at Surat, Gujarat, the fire department had carried out a fire audit in the district to know how many buildings did not have the fire safety arrangements. During the audit the fire department found that many buildings in the city were without fire safety arrangements.

“We have issued 508 notices to the building owners. The buildings include residential as well as commercial. We did not receive a single reply from the owners. If anything happens, it could be disastrous,” Fire Officer Sohan Lal Verma said.

He told Chandigarh Newsline that they had sent a report last week to the Punjab government about the coaching centres which were not following the fire safety norms.

Verma said, “We have identified 68 such centres in the city where there is no fire safety arrangement. These centres are located in the congested areas and are being run from the showrooms. Most of such centres are located in Phase VI and Phase 3-B2.”

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that they had asked the owners and associations to complete the fire safety certification process but the majority of the owners did not submit their replies which delayed the process of taking action against the violators.

“We shall definitely take action against the violators,” the DC said.

Three major fire incidents occurred in the district this year. A labourer was killed in a fire which broke out at a chemical factory at Derabassi in July. In August, 16 labourers were injured in a fire incident which occurred at Derabassi. Recently, a fire broke out at Phase 3B market.

