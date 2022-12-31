scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

In Mohali, 1am deadline for eateries, clubs to shut shop

The district administration on Friday fixed the timing of night clubs, restaurants and other eateries to 1am in view of New Year’s Eve. The administration ordered that strict action will be taken in case anyone was found violating the rules.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar Friday said it has been observed in the past that restaurants, hotels and eateries stay open till early morning on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, in which case there is a possibility of nuisance. “Keeping in view that nobody creates ruckus and disturbs law and order, we have decided to permit these installations to remain open till 1am,” the DC’s orders read.

Meanwhile, around 1,500 police personnel will be deputed in the district to maintain law and order. Police will also set up special drink-driving check posts.

Mohali SSP Dr Sandeep Garg told The Indian Express that police will be on the ground and violators will not be spared at any cost. “The check posts will be set up and anyone opening shop, eatery or night club after the prescribed time will be booked,” the SSP added. ENS

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 04:55 IST
