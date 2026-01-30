3-4 hour wait, required nods from IAF render Mohali’s new ‘VIP helipad’ unusable

Sources in the government said the helipad has not been used even once since its construction earlier this month. (File photo)

The “VIP helipad” constructed by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) near Vikas Bhavan, the guest house of Punjab’s Rural Development and Panchayats Department, earlier this month cannot be used for landing Punjab government helicopters as it falls within the “flight line” of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, a defence airport in Mohali.

Sources in the government told The Indian Express that the helipad has not been used even once since its construction. “The helipad is in the flight line. There are several flights landing at the Mohali airport every day. If we land a chopper at the helipad, there will be a wait of at least three to four hours. Even then, permission from the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be required. It is a tiring process. After landing, another approval is needed to take off from the same point,” said a government source privy to the developments.