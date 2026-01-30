3-4 hour wait, required nods from IAF render Mohali’s new ‘VIP helipad’ unusable

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority constructed the temporary helipad in the first week of January, opposite its office and near the Vikas Bhavan.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhJan 30, 2026 12:56 PM IST
mohali helipad GMADASources in the government said the helipad has not been used even once since its construction earlier this month. (File photo)
The “VIP helipad” constructed by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) near Vikas Bhavan, the guest house of Punjab’s Rural Development and Panchayats Department, earlier this month cannot be used for landing Punjab government helicopters as it falls within the “flight line” of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, a defence airport in Mohali.

Sources in the government told The Indian Express that the helipad has not been used even once since its construction. “The helipad is in the flight line. There are several flights landing at the Mohali airport every day. If we land a chopper at the helipad, there will be a wait of at least three to four hours. Even then, permission from the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be required. It is a tiring process. After landing, another approval is needed to take off from the same point,” said a government source privy to the developments.

“As per protocol, the Deputy Commissioner or the Department of Civil Aviation, Punjab, has to inform the IAF authorities about each take-off and landing. The airport is then informed to ensure the air funnel is clear for commercial and IAF flights,” the official said, adding that while a helipad can be constructed anywhere, it is better to consult the concerned authorities beforehand to avoid technical issues later.

GMADA constructed the temporary helipad in the first week of January in Phase 8, opposite its office and near the Vikas Bhavan, claiming that Rs 1.75 lakh was spent on the project. The helipad’s construction had attracted attention as the Vikas Bhavan is frequently used by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his visits to Punjab.

Following the controversy, GMADA issued a communique stating that the temporary helipad was laid using pavers due to challenging site conditions. Ajay Garg, chief engineer, GMADA, said the decision was taken after the site was found to be uneven and marshy following recent rainfall. “The soil condition made it difficult to ensure a stable landing surface. To provide a firm and safe base for helicopter operations, pavers were used for the helipad,” he said.

Garg also clarified that the construction was temporary and involved minimal expenditure. “The approximate cost of constructing the helipad is Rs 1.75 lakh,” he said. Since the helipad is located less than 15 km from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, a defence airport, a senior airport official said that every helicopter landing and take-off requires prior approval from the IAF.

The spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was not available for comments.

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express' Punjab bureau.

Live Blog
