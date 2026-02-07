Mohali to get new rotaries as Punjab and Haryana High Court relaxes tree-cutting ban, asks developer to plant 5,000 trees in Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has cleared the way for the construction of major chowks at key road intersections in SAS Nagar (Mohali) by partially relaxing its earlier stay on tree cutting across Punjab. The stay had been imposed during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation after certain individuals challenged the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA) move to cut trees for the development of road infrastructure.

The court had earlier directed that no trees would be cut anywhere in Punjab without its prior permission until further orders.

The Bench, headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, relaxed the interim ban to facilitate important infrastructure projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving road safety in Mohali.