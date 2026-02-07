Mohali to get new rotaries as Punjab and Haryana High Court relaxes tree-cutting ban, asks developer to plant 5,000 trees in Punjab

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has cleared the way for the construction of major chowks at key road intersections in SAS Nagar (Mohali) by partially relaxing its earlier stay on tree cutting across Punjab. The stay had been imposed during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation after certain individuals challenged the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA) move to cut trees for the development of road infrastructure.
The court had earlier directed that no trees would be cut anywhere in Punjab without its prior permission until further orders.
The Bench, headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, relaxed the interim ban to facilitate important infrastructure projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving road safety in Mohali.
After examining inspection reports submitted by a court-appointed commission, the court permitted GMADA to cut a limited number of remaining trees at three proposed rotary sites on PR-7 Road, including Sector 67/68/79/80 junction, Sector 68/69/78/79 junction and Sohana junction, observing that their removal was necessary for smooth traffic movement and public safety. The court stated that “to the extent indicated above, the interim order of imposing a ban on cutting of trees stands relaxed.”
In the connected matter relating to the proposed mall in Sector 62 near YPS Chowk, the court imposed certain safeguards and restrained the developer, Phoenix Mills Limited, from cutting 41 fully grown trees standing along the boundary of the site. However, it allowed the felling of two peepal (sacred fig) trees located in the middle of the project area, while directing that one peepal tree on the side be protected and retained. The court also permitted the removal of certain mature trees inside the site where unavoidable. Taking note of the company’s undertaking, the court directed Phoenix Mills Ltd to plant 5,000 trees across Punjab during the upcoming monsoon season and submit a compliance report.
The court further directed GMADA to carry out compensatory plantation at 10 times the number of trees cut for the rotary projects, with plantation to be undertaken on public land, including highways, parks, and public-use areas during the monsoon.
The Advocate General of Punjab informed the court that compensatory afforestation would be carried out at Mullanpur in SAS Nagar.
The Bench also relaxed the ban to allow farmers to cut eucalyptus and poplar trees grown on private land for industrial purposes such as paper and plywood production. The court has directed all authorities concerned to file compliance reports and listed the matter for further hearing on March 5. With the stay now relaxed, the decision is expected to expedite the construction of key chowks in Mohali, contributing to improved traffic management and enhanced urban infrastructure.
MLA Kulwant Singh, reacting to the development, said, “The stay has been lifted and the construction of junctions and chowks, which had stopped earlier, will now restart and the work will be taken up on a war footing, as it is the need of the hour due to heavy traffic.” He further added that work on the remaining two roundabouts will also begin soon and expressed hope that once the project is completed, traffic on Airport Road will become smoother.
