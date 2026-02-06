New roads across 1,300 acres in a bid to transform Mohali, New Chandigarh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a major push to accelerate the development of VIP City Mohali and New Chandigarh, Punjab has initiated a significant infrastructure move with the housing department issuing a notification for road construction across nearly 1,300 acres.
Principal Secretary Vikas Garg, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has issued the notification for conducting a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for the construction of HR, VR, Horizontal and Approach roads across nearly 1,300 acres. Garg said Punjab has entrusted the GMADA (Greater Mohali Area Development Authority) with the responsibility to complete the development works within a fixed timeline. The GMADA will acquire land from more than 50 villages in Mohali and New Chandigarh to build roads as per the master plan.
The new road network is expected to significantly strengthen the traffic system and provide improved connectivity to rapidly growing residential and commercial zones. It will also boost investment and real estate activity in the region.
The government aims to develop these areas in line with modern urban infrastructure standards. Authorities believe the project will play a crucial role in establishing Mohali and New Chandigarh as well-planned, modern cities, while improving overall infrastructure and quality of life.
The project also includes acquiring 156.61 acres for the development of the Landran–Banur road as a horizontal corridor. Residents have long struggled due to the damaged and narrow road. The new road will provide smoother travel, reduce congestion and improve connectivity between nearby villages and urban areas.
It is also going to benefit the residents of New Sunny Enclave and adjoining sectors.
A new horizontal road, connecting Dara Studio to Kharar via Badmajra, will be built after acquiring approximately 108.57 acres of land. Sectors 122, 121, 120, 123, 125 and 124 will directly benefit, with reduced travel time, lower traffic pressure and improved overall development in the area.
The proposed acquisition will undergo detailed evaluation to determine whether the project genuinely serves public purpose. Authorities will estimate the number of families affected and assess how many may face displacement. The objective is to understand the social impact and ensure appropriate measures for affected residents.
The notification states that the areas where developer companies have already received CLU (Change of Land Use) approval and availed “sellability” benefits under the 06.02.2015 policy will be kept outside the land acquisition process. This ensures that previously approved and developed projects remain unaffected.
