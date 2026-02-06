New roads across 1,300 acres in a bid to transform Mohali, New Chandigarh

The project includes specific new roads like the Landran–Banur corridor and a road connecting Dara Studio to Kharar. (Source: Express File Photo/ Representational)

In a major push to accelerate the development of VIP City Mohali and New Chandigarh, Punjab has initiated a significant infrastructure move with the housing department issuing a notification for road construction across nearly 1,300 acres.

Principal Secretary Vikas Garg, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has issued the notification for conducting a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for the construction of HR, VR, Horizontal and Approach roads across nearly 1,300 acres. Garg said Punjab has entrusted the GMADA (Greater Mohali Area Development Authority) with the responsibility to complete the development works within a fixed timeline. The GMADA will acquire land from more than 50 villages in Mohali and New Chandigarh to build roads as per the master plan.