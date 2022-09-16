scorecardresearch
Mohali: Murdered man yet to be identified

Speaking to The Indian Express, the Balongi Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector P S Grewal, said the police teams had inquired from the nearby migrant colony but the man could not be identified.

mohali murdered manA man in his mid-20s was found dead at a playground near the Airport Road in Balongi area on Wednesday.

A man, who was allegedly found murdered on the airport road on Wednesday, continues to remain unidentified 24 hours after.

The police have kept the body in the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase VI. The police suspect that the murder was a result of the victim’s brawl with the culprit. Speaking to The Indian Express, the Balongi Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector P S Grewal, said that they were yet to identify the victim. He added that the police teams had inquired from the nearby migrant colony but the man could not be identified.

“The investigation is going on. Soon, we shall identify the man and the culprit as well,” he said.

A man in his mid-20s was found dead at a playground near the Airport Road in Balongi area on Wednesday. Police had found an empty liquor bottle near the body and suspect that the murderer had hit the victim in his head with the bottle. The police registered a murder case against an unidentified person.

