Sports department, Mohali municipality to look after maintenance of stadiums

In a major relief to hundreds of players who had to opt for private academies for training by paying hefty fees, the sports department and the Mohali civic body will run stadiums in the coming days.

A total of seven stadiums were built in the city to give a fillip to the sports policy of the then SAD-BJP government. The stadiums were built in Sector 78, Phase XI, Phase IX, Sector 69, Sector 71, Phase V and Phase VII. The stadiums were built by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The stadiums in Phase IX and Sector 78 were given to the sports department while the other five stadiums were given to the private contractors for maintenance and carrying out training activities. People, whose children used to go to these stadiums, complained of high fees.

The contractors used to charge a monthly fee between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 from the trainees while fees at the stadiums run by the sports department were low. The players had also complained of lack of facilities and poor maintenance of the stadiums.

Following the complaints, a proposal was made to hand over the stadiums to the MC for better maintenance but the civic body too showed reluctance to take over the work as it had to spend Rs 25-30 lakh per month on the upkeep of the stadiums and also had to recruit specialised staff for the training.

Local MLA Kulwant Singh said that promoting sports is the top priority of the state government and he had held discussions with the sports department to take over the stadium. He had also spoken to the MC officials to look into the issue.

“The sports department and the MC shall run the stadiums in the coming days. There shall be no issues at the stadiums. GMADA has built good stadiums which need to be properly maintained,” he said.