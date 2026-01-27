Mohali Municipal Corporation to roll out new sanitation initiatives January 28

Earlier, the civic body had unanimously passed a resolution stating that sanitation workers already engaged in door-to-door waste collection would be adjusted by the new company awarded the tender.

In a step towards strengthening civic services and sanitation infrastructure, the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) on January 28 will roll out major initiatives aimed at improving cleanliness, transparency, and efficiency in municipal functioning.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Municipal Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu said in compliance with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the MC has awarded a fresh tender for door-to-door waste collection. According to the Commissioner, the new system will ensure proper segregation of waste and its scientific disposal, a move expected to result in cleaner localities and stronger environmental protection across the city.