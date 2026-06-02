Mohali Municipal Corporation results: Independents bear the brunt as more than 75 candidate lose deposits

The outcome was particularly harsh for several independents, many of whom failed to reach even double digits. (Source: File/ Representational)

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a clear majority in the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, the results also exposed the electoral struggles of dozens of candidates who failed to secure even the minimum number of votes required to save their deposits.

The outcome was particularly harsh for several independents, many of whom failed to reach even double digits.

According to the ward-wise results, the deposits of more than 75 candidates across the corporation’s 50 wards were forfeited after they failed to secure one-sixth of the valid votes polled in their respective wards.

The most striking result came from Ward No. 14, where Independent candidate Jasmeet Kaur managed to secure just one vote. Other candidates who polled in single digits included Harmanjot Singh (Independent, Ward 20) and Ravneet Kaur (Independent, Ward 22), who received six votes each, Kiran Sharma (Independent, Ward 23) with eight votes, and Kuldeep Kaur (Independent, Ward 3) with nine votes.