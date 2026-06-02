Mohali Municipal Corporation results: Independents bear the brunt as more than 75 candidate lose deposits

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a clear majority in the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, the results also exposed the electoral struggles of dozens of candidates who failed to secure even the minimum number of votes required to save their deposits.
The outcome was particularly harsh for several independents, many of whom failed to reach even double digits.
According to the ward-wise results, the deposits of more than 75 candidates across the corporation’s 50 wards were forfeited after they failed to secure one-sixth of the valid votes polled in their respective wards.
The most striking result came from Ward No. 14, where Independent candidate Jasmeet Kaur managed to secure just one vote. Other candidates who polled in single digits included Harmanjot Singh (Independent, Ward 20) and Ravneet Kaur (Independent, Ward 22), who received six votes each, Kiran Sharma (Independent, Ward 23) with eight votes, and Kuldeep Kaur (Independent, Ward 3) with nine votes.
The list of candidates losing their deposits was not limited to independents. Several nominees from established political parties also failed to cross the required threshold. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Gurdeep Singh from Ward 18 secured only 19 votes, while party nominee Amit Kumar from Ward 42 polled 22 votes. SAD candidate Atamjeet Kaur from Ward 27 received just 31 votes.
Among other major parties, AAP candidate Jasbir Kaur from Ward 13 secured 41 votes, while Congress candidate Jasdeep Singh Shergill from Ward 42 managed 47 votes. BJP candidates Karan Gupta (Ward 24), Sandeep Kumar Madhok (Ward 16) and Ritika (Ward 18) received 62, 92 and 93 votes, respectively, and also failed to save their deposits.
14 Jasmeet Kaur Independent 1
20 Harmanjot Singh Independent 6
22 Ravneet Kaur Independent 6
23 Kiran Sharma Independent 8
3 Kuldeep Kaur Independent 9
48 Ravi Sharma Independent 12
18 Gurdeep Singh SAD 19
42 Amit Kumar SAD 22
27 Atamjeet Kaur SAD 31
49 Reena Independent 32
Notably, there were seven wards — Wards 17, 29, 35, 41, 43, 47 and 50 — where no candidate forfeited their deposit.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram