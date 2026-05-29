Mohali MC Polls | 50% reservation for women: all eyes on whether they get Mayor, deputy posts

The political atmosphere in Mohali has reached a fever pitch with the counting of the votes beginning at 8 am on Friday, for the declaration of Mohali Municipal Corporation election results, with early trends expected soon after. The civic polls are not being viewed merely as a battle for local governance, but also as a political “semi-final” ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

In the 50-ward Mohali Municipal Corporation, the race for the Mayor’s post has emerged as the biggest talking point.

The most significant and historic aspect of this year’s civic polls is the implementation of 50 per cent reservation for women.

With the reservation policy in place, at least 25 women councillors are set to enter the Municipal Corporation House.

The attention is now on whether women will also secure equal representation in the three key leadership positions of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Political observer Ish Kumar believes that the outcome could mark a major shift in Mohali’s local political landscape. Opposition parties have already raised questions over ward reservation and delimitation, adding further political significance to the elections.

Another political observer, Bhagwant Singh Bedi, says that at least 26 councillors’ support will be required for any party or alliance to secure the Mayor’s chair. As a result, a fierce contest is being witnessed among the AAP, Congress and Independent candidates.

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Bedi says that a strong performance by the AAP would signal the party’s continued dominance in Punjab, while for Congress, the elections are being seen as a crucial test to retain its urban support base. Since Mohali’s MLA also belongs to the AAP, the legislator’s vote in the mayoral election is expected to play a significant role.

The elections have also drawn attention because of several high-profile contests across key wards.

In Ward No 10, Congress leader Kanwarbir Singh Sidhu is locked in a triangular contest against AAP’s Satyajeet Kundra and Independent candidate Parmjit Singh Kahlon. Sidhu is also being viewed in political circles as a potential mayoral face for Congress.

Kanwarbir is the son of former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and nephew of former Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu

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In Ward No 42, the political prestige of Sarabjit Singh Samana, son of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, is at stake.

Meanwhile, Ward No 6 has become another closely watched seat, where AAP’s Sunny Ahluwalia is facing former Deputy Mayor Manjit Singh Sethi in a direct contest, says Bhagwant.

The polling held on May 26 recorded an estimated voter turnout of around 55 to 60 per cent. Despite intense summer heat, voters participated enthusiastically, although reports of slow polling and minor political tensions surfaced from some areas.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the counting process. A total of eight counting centres were set up across Mohali.

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Counting for Mohali MC Wards 1 to 25 will take place at the Phase-7 Community Centre, while votes for Wards 26 to 50 will be counted at the Sector-69 Community Centre.

Strict security arrangements, video surveillance and restricted entry for authorised personnel have been put in place at all centres. A holiday has been declared on May 29, 2026, for teachers and students across the district where counting centres have been set up.

All major political parties — the AAP, Congress, BJP and the SAD — have gone all out in the elections. Across Punjab, polls for eight municipal corporations and over 75 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are being viewed as the biggest political test before the 2027 Assembly elections.