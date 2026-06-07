Mohali Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor polls on May 9 following councillors’ oath

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The process of constituting the new leadership of the Mohali Municipal Corporation will formally begin on June 9, when newly elected councillors take oath before electing the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
The AAP secured 27 of the total 50 seats as the party took control of the Mohali civic body for the first time. The Congress, which was in power in the MC, could manage only 12 seats this time. While the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won four seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured three seats.
According to official orders, a special meeting of the Municipal Corporation House has been convened at 3 pm on Tuesday, June 9, in the corporation’s meeting hall.
The Municipal Corporation elections were held on May 26, with voters electing their representatives to the 50-member civic body.
During the meeting, all newly elected councillors will first be administered the oath of office and secrecy.
Immediately thereafter, the House will proceed with the election of the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
The announcement of the meeting date has triggered intense political activity in Mohali, with parties and independent councillors engaged in consultations and strategic discussions ahead of the crucial vote.
The election assumes significance as the new civic leadership will steer the city’s development agenda over the next five years.
Authorities are also making necessary security and administrative arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the proceedings.
As political manoeuvring intensifies ahead of the elections for Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor, nearly two dozen newly elected councillors are reportedly away from Mohali, according to reliable sources.
Sources claimed that several councillors have been moved to hill stations and other tourist destinations amid the ongoing political calculations. While some councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party are said to be in Mohali, a few independent councillors are reportedly staying outside the city.
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