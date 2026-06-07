Mohali Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor polls on May 9 following councillors’ oath

According to official orders, a special meeting of the Municipal Corporation House has been convened at 3 pm on Tuesday, June 9, in the corporation’s meeting hall. (File Photo)

The process of constituting the new leadership of the Mohali Municipal Corporation will formally begin on June 9, when newly elected councillors take oath before electing the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The AAP secured 27 of the total 50 seats as the party took control of the Mohali civic body for the first time. The Congress, which was in power in the MC, could manage only 12 seats this time. While the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won four seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured three seats.

According to official orders, a special meeting of the Municipal Corporation House has been convened at 3 pm on Tuesday, June 9, in the corporation’s meeting hall.