Mohali Municipal Corporation elections: Battle heats up as political heavyweights, families eye mayor post

While Ward No 6 will witness a contest between AAP’s Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia and former deputy mayor Manjit Singh Sethi, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh’s son Sarabjit Singh Samana has been fielded in Ward No 42. (File Photo)

With campaigning intensifying for the upcoming municipal elections in Mohali district, the political atmosphere has turned increasingly charged. Several influential leaders and their family members have entered the electoral fray, triggering speculation over the future race for the mayor’s post in the Mohali Municipal Corporation.

Political circles are abuzz with discussions that the civic elections are no longer limited to winning wards alone, but are also being viewed as a direct battle for control over the mayor’s chair after the results.

Polling for all 50 wards of the Mohali Municipal Corporation will be held on May 26, while counting of votes will take place on May 29. The elections will be conducted through ballot papers instead of EVMs.