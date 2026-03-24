Rs 2 lakh reserved price for new coconut water locations in upcoming Mohali auction

The Mohali Municipal Corporation has initiated preparations for fresh bidding of coconut water vending sites in the newly added areas, following the recent expansion of the civic body limit. The reserved price for new places was fixed at Rs 2 lakh, while the existing locations’ reserved price was fixed at Rs 3.5 lakh.

The civic body has also announced that all the existing stalls operating in no-vending zones along the major roads will be removed and it will allot no new sites in the restricted areas.

The newly proposed sites with a reserve price of Rs 2 lakh include locations such as Aero City Airport Road (Slip Road) in Sector 82 (Block B), JLPL Market (Sector 82), near ISB on Airport Road (Sector 81), near Medison Flats (Sector 82 A), near Royal Towers at Kamal Mohali Chowk (Sector 86), near White City residential plots (Sector 92) and Fateh Burj Road, Ladran (Sector 93).