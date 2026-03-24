Rs 2 lakh reserved price for new coconut water locations in upcoming Mohali auction

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The Mohali Municipal Corporation has initiated preparations for fresh bidding of coconut water vending sites in the newly added areas, following the recent expansion of the civic body limit. The reserved price for new places was fixed at Rs 2 lakh, while the existing locations’ reserved price was fixed at Rs 3.5 lakh.
The civic body has also announced that all the existing stalls operating in no-vending zones along the major roads will be removed and it will allot no new sites in the restricted areas.
The newly proposed sites with a reserve price of Rs 2 lakh include locations such as Aero City Airport Road (Slip Road) in Sector 82 (Block B), JLPL Market (Sector 82), near ISB on Airport Road (Sector 81), near Medison Flats (Sector 82 A), near Royal Towers at Kamal Mohali Chowk (Sector 86), near White City residential plots (Sector 92) and Fateh Burj Road, Ladran (Sector 93).
Meanwhile, existing prime locations were assigned a higher reserve price of Rs 3.5 lakh. These include Kamal Mohali Chowk (Wave Estate, Sector 85), park and vegetable market in Sector 88 (near Hero Homes gate), outside the DC Office (Sector 89), near Ajit newspaper office (Sector 91), near Taj Plaza on Airport Road (Sector 118), near Cheema Boilers Limited (Sector 74 A), in front of BSF (Sector 90), near Ambika Flats (Sector 66 B) and Booth Market B Road (Sector 89).
Earlier, the civic body had conducted a large-scale auction of vending sites, awarding multiple contracts. However, most contractors allegedly violated the norms by setting up large stalls in no-vending zones along main roads. In several instances, it was found that the vendors were tying stall ropes to the no-vending zone boards and poles.
In December 2025, sites worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore were auctioned across 35 designated locations. Out of these, 24 sites were allotted, while the rest remained vacant.
The corporation is now preparing to re-auction the remaining sites along with the newly added locations.
Notably, no strict action was seen against vendors operating in no-vending zones despite continuous violations since December.
At the time, the Commissioner had categorically said no sites would be allotted on main roads or in no-vending zones. The Mohali MC has reiterated the same condition for the upcoming bidding process.
The Assistant Commissioner, Manpreet Singh, said: “We had received complaints regarding stalls being set up in no-vending zones. Some have already been removed, and the rest will be cleared soon. Under no circumstances will new contracts be allotted in no-vending zones.”
After the recent expansion, the Tehbazari branch has prepared a proposal for new bidding, which will be presented for approval in the upcoming House meeting.
The corporation maintains that strict enforcement of vending regulations will be ensured in the upcoming allotments.
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