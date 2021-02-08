Mohali: More than 50% HCWs, FLWs yet to receive Covid jab

As many as 119 HCWs received the vaccination against the day’s target of 884, while 96 FLWs received the jab against the day’s target of 398. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

The district health department is yet administer the Covid-19 vaccination to even 50 per cent of their identified target.

According to administrative officials, the target is to administer the vaccine to a total of 13,710 HCWs, out of which only 4,545 HCWs have received the jab as yet. The officials further said that they had administered the vaccine to 152 Frontline workers (FLW) against a target of 8,863. On Sunday, a total of 15 sessions were held in the district. As many as 119 HCWs received the vaccination against the day’s target of 884, while 96 FLWs received the jab against the day’s target of 398.

However, the district administration claimed that the vaccination drive was going on at a good pace. “Total 138 sessions were held for administering the jabs. There is considerable pace in administering the vaccine,” said an official.

ADC Aashika Jan told The Indian Express that the drive was going well, adding that Mohali is among the best performing districts in the state. She added that the health department is holding sessions to administer the vaccine and all targets will be achieved.