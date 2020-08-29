Mobile teams constituted in Mohali to collect blood samples of plasma donors

The DC appealed for plasma donation and said that plasma donation was a simple, painless and non-invasive procedure with no adverse effect on the donor. (Representational)

To expedite plasma donation in Mohali, plasma donor registration feature was added to COVA app, on which donors can now register themselves for donating plasma. The district administration also constituted teams to collect the samples of plasma donors.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said plasma therapy was being extended to the Covid-19 patients who are advised so by the doctors. With the increasing number of patients, it was necessary to have adequate plasma supply. Thus, to ease the donation process, the state government has extended the facility of on-app registration for Covid-19 survivors, who wish to donate plasma to assist in the recovery of critical Covid-19 patients.

He added that the administration has also made arrangements of mobile medical teams to collect the donor’s blood sample from their home. The sample, thereafter, will be examined for the presence of the requisite amount of antibodies. The donors of the suitable samples would subsequently be contacted for plasma donation, following which the collected plasma would be preserved in the plasma banks in each of the hospitals authorised to conduct plasma therapy. The same would be made available to the critical Covid-19 patients as per need.

The DC also appealed for plasma donation and said that plasma donation was a simple, painless and non-invasive procedure with no adverse effect on the donor.

“Many officers in the district, who fought the infection successfully, are coming forward for donation. PCS officers association has also given the consent for donation,” the DC said.

The city has three hospitals extending plasma therapy, Fortis Hospital, Max Hospital and Grecian Hospital, while IVY Hospital has also been granted permission for the same. The initiatives launched by the administration will quicken the pace of plasma transfusion, the Deputy Commissioner said.

The DC added that the manpower and infrastructure is in place but donation can be considered only from those who had the disease and had recovered at least 2-3 weeks before the donation. He emphasised that there was a massive need to garner support from Covid-19 survivors willing to donate plasma for the fellow citizens.

