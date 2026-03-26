Mohali MLA launches Rs 60.93-lakh sewer line project

The project, being executed by the Public Health Department, is expected to be completed within two months.

Punjab MLA Kulwant Singh on Tuesday inaugurated a sewer line replacement project worth Rs 60.93 lakh, aimed at resolving long-pending drainage issues between Franco Hotel and D Plast Chowk.

Speaking to the media at the site, the MLA said, “The faulty sewer line that has been causing problems for months is being replaced. This will provide a permanent solution to residents in the area.”

He emphasised that while Mohali’s overall sewer infrastructure is functioning well, routine maintenance and upgrades are essential. “Whenever a sewer line malfunctions or a road is damaged, the issue is addressed promptly. This is a routine process,” he added.