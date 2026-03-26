Mohali MLA launches Rs 60.93-lakh sewer line project

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Punjab MLA Kulwant Singh on Tuesday inaugurated a sewer line replacement project worth Rs 60.93 lakh, aimed at resolving long-pending drainage issues between Franco Hotel and D Plast Chowk.
Speaking to the media at the site, the MLA said, “The faulty sewer line that has been causing problems for months is being replaced. This will provide a permanent solution to residents in the area.”
He emphasised that while Mohali’s overall sewer infrastructure is functioning well, routine maintenance and upgrades are essential. “Whenever a sewer line malfunctions or a road is damaged, the issue is addressed promptly. This is a routine process,” he added.
Highlighting the government’s approach, Kulwant Singh stated, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, resolving public grievances on time remains a top priority. Any demand or shortcoming related to development projects is addressed within a fixed timeline”.
Providing technical details, the MLA said that due to the damaged sewer pipeline, a large area across Phase 1 and Phase 2 was facing sewer blockages. Additionally, a faulty stormwater line in Phase 1 had disrupted proper drainage of rainwater.
To address these issues, “a 540-metre-long 450 mm RCC pipeline with HDPE lining is being laid for sewerage, while a 150-metre-long 400 mm diameter RCC pipeline is being installed for stormwater drainage,” he said.
The project, being executed by the Public Health Department, is expected to be completed within two months.
Reiterating the government’s development agenda, the MLA said, “After fulfilling its promises, the Aam Aadmi Party government is now focusing on overall development across Punjab, launching new projects and enhancing the beauty of cities.”
He added that the government is working in a “systematic manner to resolve long-pending issues,” and criticized opposition parties, saying, “They are unable to digest the progress and continue to look for excuses to level baseless allegations. However, people of Punjab understand such propaganda and are ready to give a befitting reply.”
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