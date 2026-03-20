Rs 57 lakh to be spent on laying new drinking water pipeline: Mohali MLA

With the installation of the new pipelines, residents will be relieved from concerns about waterborne illnesses. (File Photo)

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Thursday said that the Punjab government is resolving long-pending issues of the people of the city. He shared these remarks while speaking to reporters during the inauguration of a new drinking water pipeline project in Phase 10, Mohali.

To improve the drinking water supply in the LIG and MIG areas of Phase 10, old and damaged pipelines— which were causing contamination of water — are being replaced. New 4-inch ductile iron pipes are being installed to address this issue. The project will cost approximately Rs 57 lakh and is expected to be completed within about two and a half months.