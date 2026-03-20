Rs 57 lakh to be spent on laying new drinking water pipeline: Mohali MLA

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Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Thursday said that the Punjab government is resolving long-pending issues of the people of the city. He shared these remarks while speaking to reporters during the inauguration of a new drinking water pipeline project in Phase 10, Mohali.
To improve the drinking water supply in the LIG and MIG areas of Phase 10, old and damaged pipelines— which were causing contamination of water — are being replaced. New 4-inch ductile iron pipes are being installed to address this issue. The project will cost approximately Rs 57 lakh and is expected to be completed within about two and a half months.
While speaking to journalists, the MLA explained that due to the old pipelines, water used to get mixed and was not completely clean, posing a risk of diseases in the area. With the installation of the new pipelines, residents will be relieved from concerns about waterborne illnesses.
He further added that residents of Phase 10 have already started receiving canal water, which is cleaner. Any issues that arise are promptly resolved by the concerned department as part of routine work.
Kulwant Singh also said that whenever he visits Phase 10, he feels a deep personal connection, as he considers it like his own family. He recalled that he was first elected as a councillor from Phase 10 in 1995 and later served in various capacities with the support of the people.
Speaking about municipal corporation elections in Mohali, he said that everyone had been waiting for the court’s decision, and that the routine process to conduct elections has begun.
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