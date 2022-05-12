Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh named AAP’s co-incharge in Chandigarh

Days after fissures appeared in its ranks during a House session of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday effected changes in its party structure, with Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh being appointed as the co-incharge of the party in the UT, along with Pardeep Chhabra.

Throughout the day, speculations of Chhabra possibly being removed to make way for Singh were doing the rounds within the party ranks. However, by the evening, the party had issued a notification stating that Singh will be sharing responsibility as co-incharge of the AAP with Pardeep Chhabra.

On Wednesday, after being appointed as the co-incharge, Kulwant took a meeting of all the AAP councillors, during which some legislators raised objections against a senior AAP leader.

Pardeep Chhabra, on his part, stated that Kulwant has been appointed along with him and “the rumour of his removal was a mischief that had been floated.”

Sources stated that Chhabra had also held a meeting with AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, during which he had highlighted the lack of coordination among party councillors.

Six AAP councillors, who are said to be Chhabra’s supporters, were served show cause notices by the party after they voted against the decision of the party and in favour of a private company in the general House meeting of the Chandigarh civic body on April 30.

Singh, on his part, told councillors that henceforth, before every house meeting, a pre house meeting of the party will take place. AAP councillors were served show cause notices

The Chandigarh unit of AAP had last week issued show cause notices to six of its councillors seeking an immediate reply as to why they had voted in favour of the agenda at the UT civic body House meeting, going against the party directive. The six show cause notices were served to AAP’s Jaswinder Kaur, Suman Devi, Poonam, Taruna Mehta, Prem Lata, and Kuldeep Dhalor.

“This is to bring to your attention that a house meeting was conducted on April 30 with an agenda—work contract for road sweeping to be awarded to M/S Lions Services Ltd. It was clearly discussed that the councillors shall demand deferment of this agenda so as to procure some time to go through the terms and conditions of the tender,” the notice had stated,” the notices served read.

It further read, “During the discussions on the above-mentioned agenda/item in civic body House, our leader of the house, Yogesh Dhingra demanded the poll. As discussed in the House meeting, it was made clear that all councillors shall vote against this agenda.It has come to the notice of the undersigned that the addressee has voted in favour of the agenda along with other BJP councillors despite clear guidelines to vote against the agenda. This act of indiscipline is not acceptable and shall be viewed seriously by the party leadership . You are hereby directed to send your reply to this show cause as to why have you voted in favour of the agenda, latest by Thursday afternoon 1 PM.”