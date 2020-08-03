Mohali: Missing lawyer found murdered

Kulbir Chauhan Kulbir Chauhan

An Income Tax lawyer who went missing two days ago, was found murdered on Sunday.

Sources said, the deceased was murdered in connection with a property dispute. According to the police, advocate Kulbir Chauhan (40) was found to be murdered on Sunday. His body was found from Khnauri in SYL Canal.

Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Akhil Chaudhary said that the police is investigating the matter and will soon solve the case. “We have rounded up two suspects and we will soon arrest all the culprits,” the SSP said.

Kulbir Chauhan was resident of Gillco Valley in Kharar. His two brothers have been practising at the Derabassi court.

Victim’s younger brother Gurjant Singh said that his brother had left the home on July 31 to attend a Bhog ceremony. “The murderers tried to show that it was a suicide, but we have proof that it was a murder,” said an officer investigating the case.

