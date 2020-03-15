Death of Mohali meritorious school sctudent: Police add murder charges in FIR, question classmates, staff

The family of the Harmanjeet Singh (in pic) alleged foul play saying that the victim had injury marks on his body and bloodstains were found in the washroom where the victim allegedly died. The family of the Harmanjeet Singh (in pic) alleged foul play saying that the victim had injury marks on his body and bloodstains were found in the washroom where the victim allegedly died.

Four days after a class XI student died under mysterious circumstances inside Meritorious school in Sector 70, police added charges of murder in the FIR and started questioning students and the staff members in connection with the case. Victim Harmanjeet Singh’s family had been alleging foul play and had demanded a thorough probe.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), City 1, Ashwini Gotiyal, told Chandigarh Newsline that they added Section 302 (murder) in the FIR and questioned some staff members and students in connection with the death of Harmanjeet Singh.

“We have been questioning the staff members and the students who were present in the school that day. If anything comes out we will proceed accordingly,” she added.

Harmanjeet’s family members claimed that some of his belongings were missing from his room in school, which the school management did not inform them about. “My son was baptised Sikh and use to wear kirpan, kara (bracelet), a comb, but it was all missing when he was taken to the hospital. Even his clothes were not present in his almirah. The school management did not tell us anything. We think that something wrong had happened that day in the school and we want the truth to come out,” said Harmanjeet’s father, Tarsem Singh.

Speaking further, Tarsem Singh said that they had met the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on March 12 and asked him to initiate probe in the case or they will start an indefinite protest.

Harmanjeet died under mysterious circumstances inside the washroom inside the school premises on March 10. The family claimed that there were blood stains on the walls of the washroom, which indicated that he was murdered.

After the incident, police registered a case under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC AT the Matour police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd