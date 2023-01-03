Merchant Navy officer jumps into Bhakra Canal to save his pet, feared drowned

A Mohali-based Merchant Navy captain is feared to have drowned in Bhakra canal near Morinda on Tuesday after he jumped in the water to save his pet.

According to details, a team of divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were aiding the local police in their search, but there was no sign of the officer till the time of filing of this report.

According to the police, the incident took place when Merchant Navy Captain Ramandeep Singh — who is a resident of Phase-3B1 — had gone for a picnic with his wife and two children near the Bhakra Canal.

Morinda (Rural) Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Harsh Mohan Sharma, told The Indian Express that Ramandeep was having the picnic near Chakklan village when the incident took place on Tuesday.

“His family has told us that their pet dog accidentally fell into the canal while playing. Ramandeep on seeing this, immediately jumped into the water to save the pet. He was wearing a jacket and some winter clothes at the time he jumped into the water,” SHO Sharma added.

The SHO further added that some local farmers later had noticed the pet dog in the canal and managed to rescue it after some struggles. Ramandeep, however, could not be rescued by them.

The SHO said, “The water current in that area is very strong. We have been trying to locate the officer, but so far have not had any success. His family has not given up hope yet.”

The SHO added that the area where the incident had happened is frequented by people who hold picnics. A similar incident, he said, had happened last year when a student of a private university had drowned in the canal.