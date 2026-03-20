Mohali MC plans mechanical sweeping for ‘C’ roads; key decisions likely in House meet on Mar 24 

In a move to strengthen the city’s sanitation system, the Municipal Corporation (MC) Mohali is set to introduce mechanical sweeping on the city’s prominent ‘C’ roads, with the proposal scheduled to be tabled in the House meeting on March 24.

According to the plan, around 303.44 kilometres of roads will be cleaned using machines. The initial proposal had suggested cleaning both sides, covering 606.88 kilometres, but after technical approval, it has been revised to single-side sweeping. Under this plan, nearly 50.57 kilometres of roads will be cleaned daily, ensuring that each stretch is covered twice within a week. The project will also include washing of roads and suction-based removal of leaves and waste, aiming to reduce dust and improve overall cleanliness. Notably, the estimated cost of the project has been reduced from Rs 8.21 crore to Rs 3.91 crore after technical clearance. Officials said, “The project is expected to significantly improve the city’s cleanliness and reduce dust pollution on roads”.