Mohali MC plans mechanical sweeping for ‘C’ roads; key decisions likely in House meet on Mar 24 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a move to strengthen the city’s sanitation system, the Municipal Corporation (MC) Mohali is set to introduce mechanical sweeping on the city’s prominent ‘C’ roads, with the proposal scheduled to be tabled in the House meeting on March 24.
According to the plan, around 303.44 kilometres of roads will be cleaned using machines. The initial proposal had suggested cleaning both sides, covering 606.88 kilometres, but after technical approval, it has been revised to single-side sweeping. Under this plan, nearly 50.57 kilometres of roads will be cleaned daily, ensuring that each stretch is covered twice within a week. The project will also include washing of roads and suction-based removal of leaves and waste, aiming to reduce dust and improve overall cleanliness. Notably, the estimated cost of the project has been reduced from Rs 8.21 crore to Rs 3.91 crore after technical clearance. Officials said, “The project is expected to significantly improve the city’s cleanliness and reduce dust pollution on roads”.
The upcoming House meeting, to be chaired by Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, will be the last meeting of the current council, making it politically significant as several key proposals are expected to be approved before the end of the term. Along with the mechanical sweeping project, the civic body will also discuss a proposal to spend nearly Rs 5 crore on hiring additional manpower and tractor-trolleys for sanitation work across Zone 1 to Zone 4. The move comes in view of increasing garbage generation and limited resources, which have put pressure on the existing system.
Officials stated, “Due to rising garbage levels and resource constraints, sanitation services are under strain, and hiring additional manpower and equipment will improve waste collection across all zones”.
The meeting will also deliberate on the issue of a proposed 25 per cent increase in tehbazari labour tenders. Another proposal includes the supply of labour for operating electric cremation machines for a period of 24 months to improve crematorium services.
In addition, an estimate of Rs 4.27 crore for cleaning Patiala’s Rao River and its connected channels will be placed before the House, as the work is considered crucial to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season. Following the recent expansion of municipal limits, the auction of new coconut water vending sites will also be taken up, a matter that could lead to differences among councillors.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram