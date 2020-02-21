Mohali: Meat shops near Air Force station to remain closed till April 16

The orders will remain in force till April 6. (File Photo) The orders will remain in force till April 6. (File Photo)

The district Magistrate on Thursday ordered to ban meat shops within a radius of 1000 meters of the air force station. The magistrate also banned throwing of the residue in the open area to ensure that birds are not attracted to it. The orders will remain in force till April 6.

The District Magistrate has issued the ban order in exercise of his powers under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Tehsildar, and Naib Tehsildar will ensure compliance and promulgation of the orders.

