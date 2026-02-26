Order to return funds of 15 villages merged into Mohali MC: Dy Mayor warns of legal action

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Thursday condemned the directions issued to 15 villages recently merged into the Municipal Corporation (MC) Mohali limits, asking them to return their unutilised grants and panchayat funds to the panchayat department.
Addressing a press conference, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi demanded the immediate withdrawal of the letter. “These dictatorial orders are a direct attack on the rights of the villages. If the government does not revoke them, I will seek legal advice and will not hesitate to approach the court,” he warned.
As per letter numbers 5998–6012 issued by the Office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Mohali, the gram panchayats have been instructed to deposit all unspent funds after clearing pending liabilities into the BDPO’s account for transfer back to the government.
The villages affected include Balongi, Balongi Colony, Green Enclave, Ballomajra, Balliali, Chapparchiri Kalan, Chapparchiri Khurd, Landran, Lakhnaur, Mauli Baidwan, Sambhalki, Nanu Majra, Rurka, Chilla, and Kambali.
Bedi alleged that these panchayats were earlier merged into the MC without the consent of villagers, and now crores of rupees meant for local development are being reclaimed. “This money belongs to the people of these villages. It should be spent on their roads, sanitation, and basic amenities not taken back to fill the government treasury,” he said.
He cautioned that withdrawing the funds would severely hamper development works in the newly included areas. “Instead of granting additional funds to accelerate development, the government is snatching away existing resources. This is unjust and highly unfortunate,” he added, terming the move a reflection of centralisation rather than grassroots development.
Raising another key issue, Bedi questioned the revenue generated by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) through the sale of land in Mohali. He demanded that at least 20 per cent of GMADA’s revenue be earmarked specifically for the city’s development.
“If the Municipal Corporation is forced to repeatedly seek financial support from the government and GMADA, the city’s future development will face serious challenges,” he warned.
