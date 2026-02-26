Order to return funds of 15 villages merged into Mohali MC: Dy Mayor warns of legal action

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Thursday condemned the directions issued to 15 villages recently merged into the Municipal Corporation (MC) Mohali limits, asking them to return their unutilised grants and panchayat funds to the panchayat department.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi demanded the immediate withdrawal of the letter. “These dictatorial orders are a direct attack on the rights of the villages. If the government does not revoke them, I will seek legal advice and will not hesitate to approach the court,” he warned.

As per letter numbers 5998–6012 issued by the Office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Mohali, the gram panchayats have been instructed to deposit all unspent funds after clearing pending liabilities into the BDPO’s account for transfer back to the government.