Mohali MC to spend Rs 13 crore on beautification of markets

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) has finally decided to spend Rs 13 crore to begin beautification of markets in the city. A resolution regarding development work will be taken up at the next general House meeting scheduled to be held in the first week of next month. Some of the markets in the city are in bad shape due to the absence of basic facilities like street lights.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the MC will spend Rs 49.38 lakh for the repair and replacement of storm lines, Rs 32 lakh on Phase 8 market, Rs 1.54 crore on Phase 9 market, Rs 98.07 lakh on the Phase 10 market, Rs 96.29 lakh on Phase 11 market, Rs 98.27 lakh in Phase 7, Rs 1.46 crore in Phase 5, Rs 1.39 crore on Phase 3B2 market, Rs 49 lakh in Industrial Area, Phase 7.

Apart from the beautification of the markets, the MC will also spend Rs 3.65 crore on laying a 40 mm thick road from Amb Sahib light point towards the Sector 68/67 dividing road.

Councillors welcomed the MC’s decision to beautify the markets as the condition of all the markets was bad.

“Two markets in Phase 3B2 are in bad shape. There are no grilles, rainwater fills up the parking lots and lights are not working. So, it was the need of the hour,” said Councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi. He further stated that the roads connecting the markets with the inner roads of the residential areas were also in bad shape and with the MC’s decision, their long-pending demand would come to an end.

Councillor Bharat Bhusan Maini said he had been demanding for long that since the city’s markets were abuzz with people, facilities were negligible. He added that the MC must start work as soon as possible so that the long-pending problem could be solved.

