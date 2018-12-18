Mohali MC seeks permission to shift 250 stray cattle to Banur cow shed

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation is all set to shift 250 stray animals from Mohali to a newly built cattle shed at Banur. The MC wrote a letter to the district administration seeking permission. The decision was taken after the local cattle shed in Industrial Area Phase 1 was filled more than its capacity.

MC’s Assistant Commissioner Sarbjeet Singh said that currently the local cow shed has around 300 more cows than its capacity, so they wrote to the district administration to shift 250 stray cattle to Banur. He added that since they started a stray cattle catching drive, the local cow shed did not have much space.

A cow shed was built at Banur in around 33 acres of land. The MC faced ire of the councillors in the house meetings for its inefficiency in catching the stray cattle in the city.

Mayor Kulwant Singh also asked the MC officers to submit a report about the action taken to catch the stray cattle in the city. Kulwant Singh said that now onward they would send the cows and other stray cattle to the cow shed at Banur. The MC caught 529 stray cattle from January 1 till November 30 this year. The MC collected Rs 3 lakh as fine from the people who used to leave their cattle in the city.

Phase 11, Industrial Area Phase IX, Airport road, Sector 82, Phase IX are among the worst affected areas with the stray cattle. One person also lost his life in Phase VII this year when his bike hit a stray cattle while the victim was going towards Sector 70 from Chandigarh.

Recently, seven persons were injured after a stray cow attacked two schoolchildren and three elder persons at Derabassi while two persons were injured after a bull had attacked two persons at Lalru.