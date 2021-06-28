Mohali MC proposes to bring more areas within its jurisdiction, House meet today

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu believes that with the inclusion of these areas in the MC limits, there will be all-round development of these peripheral areas. (Representational Image)

To increase its jurisdiction, the Municipal Corporation will bring an agenda item in a virtual House meeting on Monday. Around a dozen villages are located in the peripheral area.

The agenda item mentions the areas, including Balongi village, Balongi colony, sectors 118, 119 (except Ballomajra village), Badhmajra village and Badhmajra colony, Baliali village, GMADA- approved TDI’s project in sectors 119, 118, 117, 116, 92 and 74-A, Green Enclave, Sector 66 Alfa (projects only approved by GMADA and Punjab government), Sector 82, Sector 91, Sector 92, the area up to the railway line

and Bulk Market.

The MC notes in its agenda item that with the inclusion of these areas in its jurisdiction, its income will increase through taxes, building plan approvals and building regulations.

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu believes that with the inclusion of these areas in the MC limits, there will be all-round development of these peripheral areas.

“It is necessary to develop these pockets. In the coming days, if the development takes place in these areas, the people shall come for business and MC could generate good revenue,” he added.

The other important agenda item relates to handing over the maintenance of public libraries in parks to the Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs). The libraries in Silvi Park Phase X, Rose Garden in Phase 3-B1, Phase IV, Sector 70, Sector 69, Sector 65 and Sector 56.

The work had been handed over to the RWAs as the MC did not have sufficient staff to look after the libraries. The MC will also look into the suggestion to pay Rs 10,000 per library to the RWAs for maintenance.

The MC will also bring an agenda item to take over the work of water supply from the Water Supply and Sanitation Department. Another agenda item pertains to proper control of stray animals and compensation to the victims of animals. The MC will decide on the penalties and fines in case of violation of by-laws.

The MC will also bring an agenda item to take over five sports stadiums in the city. The stadiums are in a bad shape and are located in sectors 59, 61, 65, 69 and 71.