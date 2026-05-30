Independent Paramjit Kahlon makes political comeback, delivers blow to former mayor Sidhu family

One of the most talked-about victories in the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) elections has come from Ward No. 10, where Independent candidate Paramjit Singh Kahlon pulled off a major political upset by defeating Kanwarbir Singh “Rubby” Sidhu, nephew of former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and former Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu.

Kahlon’s victory is being seen as one of the biggest surprises of the civic polls, as he managed to break the long-standing political dominance of the influential Sidhu family in the ward.

Although Kahlon contested the election as an Independent candidate, he is widely known to be associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and is still considered part of the party’s political camp.