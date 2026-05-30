Independent Paramjit Kahlon makes political comeback, delivers blow to former mayor Sidhu family

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One of the most talked-about victories in the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) elections has come from Ward No. 10, where Independent candidate Paramjit Singh Kahlon pulled off a major political upset by defeating Kanwarbir Singh “Rubby” Sidhu, nephew of former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and former Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu.
Kahlon’s victory is being seen as one of the biggest surprises of the civic polls, as he managed to break the long-standing political dominance of the influential Sidhu family in the ward.
Although Kahlon contested the election as an Independent candidate, he is widely known to be associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and is still considered part of the party’s political camp.
Before tasting success, he had contested elections twice but failed to secure victory. Kahlon had earlier served as a councillor in the Mohali MC from 2015 to 2020.
Interestingly, in the previous civic elections, Kahlon had also contested against heavyweight leader Amarjit Singh Sidhu. Sidhu had won that election and later became the Mayor of Mohali. This time, however, the political equation changed dramatically as Kahlon defeated Sidhu’s nephew Rubby, completing what many supporters described as a political comeback.
A resident of the eight-marla houses in Phase 7, Kahlon also remained at the centre of controversy during the election campaign. The Sidhu camp had accused him of distributing illegal liquor during the polls. A vehicle carrying police stickers, allegedly found with liquor cartons and police uniforms, had become a major talking point during the campaign. The Sidhu group had claimed that the seized liquor was linked to Kahlon.
Despite the controversy, Kahlon’s public support appeared to grow stronger instead of weakening.
Residents from the very area near where the liquor was allegedly seized voted heavily in his favour. In one ballot box alone, Kahlon reportedly secured 348 votes, which significantly changed the course of the counting.
After the counting of the first two ballot boxes, Kahlon was trailing by 153 votes. However, a massive lead from the third ballot box pushed him ahead by nearly 70 votes. The margin continued to increase till the final round, and Kahlon eventually won the election by around 160 votes.
While he reportedly received relatively weaker support from the Phase 3B2 area, voters in Phase 7 backed him strongly and helped consolidate his winning margin.
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