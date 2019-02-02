Mohali MC House meeting witnesses ruckus over taking credit for development works

THE GENERAL House meeting of Municipal Corporation witnessed a ruckus after the Congress councillors demanded passing of a resolution to thank Punjab Cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for giving two pruning machines to MC. Mayor Kulwant Singh and SAD councillors refused to pass the resolution.

The House meeting also witnessed heated discussions over taking credit for inaugurating the developmental works. The issue was raised up by ward number 29 councillor Opinderjeet Kaur Gill regarding the laying of water supply pipeline in her ward. She alleged that Rs 61.80 lakh was released for laying the pipeline in her area but Senior Deputy Mayor and Congress councillor Rishab Jain went to her area and took the credit by telling the people that the money was released with his efforts.

She asked Jain to clarify in the House why he went to her area and took the credit for the work. Jain told the House that he did not go to Opinderjeet Kaur’s area and told the people that the money was released with their joint efforts.

The SAD councillors demanded that the resolution be passed so that the area councillor should be present during the inauguration of the development works in his area so that people could know that the work was completed with the efforts of the councillors. The resolution was not passed in this regard but the mayor said that the presence of the area councillors during the developmental works shall be ensured.

Last year, the SAD councillors had alleged that Cabinet Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu inaugurated the open-air gyms a day before the inauguration was scheduled. The House meeting also witnessed the ruckus when Congress councillor Bharat Bhushan Maini asked the House to pass a resolution to thank Cabinet Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for giving two pruning machines to the city. The SAD councillors, including Mayor Kulwant Singh, refused to pass the resolution saying that the minister had instead stopped the delivery of modern pruning machine and gave two outdated machines which are of no use for the city.

After the mayor’s refusal to pass the resolution, councillor Maini went to the dias and asked the mayor to write a dissent note but the mayor also refused to write the note. The Congress councillors accused the mayor of being biased.

The mayor told the House that the state government had stopped the delivery of the pruning machine which was purchased for Rs 1.90 crore which is a loss to the people. He added that the machines which were given by the minister were not up to the mark. All the agenda items, including purchase of a Toyota Crysta car for the mayor, were passed without much opposition from the Congress councillors. Congress councillor K S Bedi asked the mayor why he needed to buy a car for himself. The mayor told the House that the car would be used by the MC officials.

The MC gave one month’s time to the people who had illegally encroached upon the government land in the city. An agenda item was put up in the meeting regarding the removal of illegal encroachments. The house fixed personal responsibility of MC Commissioner Bhupinder Pal Singh. The commissioner informed the House that his team shall remove all the illegal encroachments. He also requested the councillors not to intervene to favour anyone when the MC shall start the drive.

The Congress councillors also submitted a dissent note regarding the approval of Rs 45.56 lakh for the maintenance of public and community toilets. The Congress demanded an inquiry into the allotment of the work. The agenda items regarding declaring the city open defecation free, extension to some retired MC officials, including Assistant Commissioner Sarbjeet Singh, were passed in the meeting.