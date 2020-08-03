Mohali MC elections: SAD gives free hand to former mayor

Kulwant Singh Kulwant Singh

With the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections round the corner, the SAD-BJP councillors held a meeting last week on Friday and gave full authority to Kulwant Singh, the former mayor, to chalk out the strategy for the elections. The SAD-BJP councillors also tried to put a united front.

The elections will be challenging to both the local MLA and Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Kulwant Singh. While Sidhu is a three-time MLA (twice from Mohali, once from Kharar), Kulwant Singh will try to establish himself as the potential candidate of his party for the 2022 Assembly elections.

A former SAD councillor, who was present in the meeting held at Sector, told The Indian Express that the former councillors put their weight behind Kulwant Singh and asked him to lead the candidates in the upcoming civic body elections.

“We discussed the strategy. The delimitation of wards is also going on, we discussed that issue too. In case the ruling party does anything wrong, we will fight it unitedly. All of us are ready to contest the elections and will ensure that the election process is conducted in a fair manner,” the councillor added. Former BJP councillors also attended the meeting and supported the SAD for jointly contesting the elections.

Meanwhile, with the delimitation process of wards in progress, Congress too has started looking for suitable candidates. A Congress leader said that they had identified the candidates, but still the work is on.

The SAD had showed apprehension on the delimitation of wards. Balbir Singh Sidhu, who is also a member of the House, will again lead the fight. “This time our focus will be to bring some young candidates forward,” said a Congress leader.

