Mohali MC elections: 47 nomination papers cancelled after scrutiny, BJP claims foul play

Scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming civic body elections was completed on Wednesday, following which papers of 47 candidates were cancelled. The electoral officers found papers of 1,456 candidates valid in the district.

The BJP alleged ‘foul play’ after the nomination papers of two of their candidates were cancelled.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer, Girish Dayalan said that from Mohali, the nomination papers of 406 candidates were found to be valid, while papers of 13 candidates were cancelled. He added that from Nayagaon, 174 papers were found valid and five were cancelled, from Banur 56 were found valid and one was cancelled.

As many as seven nomination papers were cancelled from Kurali, while 99 were found to be valid, 146 papers from Derabassi were found to be valid while four were cancelled. In Zirakpur 222 papers were found to be valid and seven were cancelled. In Kharar 224 papers were found to be valid, while ten were cancelled.

Meanwhile, in Mohali the nomination papers of BJP candidates Shaibee Anand who was contesting from ward number 12 and party’s candidate from ward number 22 were cancelled. In total, nomination papers of five BJP candidates were cancelled. Shaibee Anand and Harish Chowdhary were the main candidates, while the other three were covering candidates. The papers of covering candidate of Shaibee Anand were also cancelled.

BJP leader Sukhwinder Goldy alleged that the papers were deliberately cancelled, adding that the electoral officers could give some time to the candidates to rectify their papers which did not happen.

“It is sheer misuse of power. The administration did not co-operate with our candidates properly,” he added.

This year, all major parties including Congress, SAD, BJP and AAP are contesting on party symbols in the election.