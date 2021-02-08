Mohali mc election: Mohali’s water crisis persists, with supply quenching just half its drinking water demand

Asked to comment on the water issue, former Congress councilor BB Maini said that Kulwant Singh remained in power for five years and for the past three years, he has been making excuses but did not do enough to make the city receive surplus drinking water. (Representational)

Contrary to the claims made by the previous Municipal Corporation (MC) house, the issue of drinking water has persisted in the city for the last five years— with the supply satiating only half of the demand.

At present, the city receives around 13 million gallons per day (mgd) drinking water while there is a demand of around 28 mgd. With the laying of the new pipeline- the work of which is underway, the city will get an additional 5 mgd of water supply.

Former SAD councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari, on being asked about the reason for the water shortage, said that in the last five years, they have tried hard to get ample drinking water supply to even have surplus. “It was only with our efforts that the city will get additional 5 mgd water supply. if Azad Group is elected, we will work to solve this problem permanently.

Asked to comment on the water issue, former Congress councilor BB Maini said that Kulwant Singh remained in power for five years and for the past three years, he has been making excuses but did not do enough to make the city receive surplus drinking water.

Another former Congress councilor Jaspreet Kaur, who is again contesting the civic body elections, said that she had raised the issue of water shortage several times in the house meetings, but did not get any satisfactory answer from the former mayor.

Former SAD councillor Kuldeep Kaur Kang agreed that shortage of drinking water is among the most important issues in the city, and said that she will continue to raise the issue and work towards resolving it if elected again.

Narpinder Singh Rangi, who is contesting on Congress ticket from Phase X, said that Phase X and Phase XI were among the worst hit areas in the city in the past few years due to water supply crises. “People would not get water for many days, they had to call

for water tankers. The former mayor failed on this front,” Rangi added.

Meanwhile, former mayor Kulwant Singh said that he has made efforts to get additional water supply which will solve the issue to a great exten