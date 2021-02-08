Mohali mc election: Azad group candidate alleges ‘misbehaviour’ by contender

The police officers said they are probing a connection between a departmental store robbery that occurred on the same night.

‘Azad Group’ candidate R P Sharma, from ward number 48, Sunday alleged that his rival candidate from SAD misbehaved with him while he was campaigning in his ward on Saturday.

Sharma alleged that he was campaigning in his ward on Saturday, when SAD candidate Iqbalpreet Prince misbehaved with him and tried to manhandle him. “I lodged the complaint with the local police but action has been taken so far. I shall lodge a complaint with the state election commission,” Sharma said.

Sharma also alleged that the incident happened on the directions of some senior SAD leaders who did not want him to contest the elections from the ward.

Meanwhile, Iqbalpreet Prince refuted the allegations adding that Sharma was making false allegations due to frustration. “He come to know about the mood of the people. He is leveling allegations out of frustration,” Prince said.

Meanwhile, Azad Group leader and former mayor, Kulwant Singh, said that they will not tolerate such behaviour by rival candidates and reiterated that they will lodge a complaint with the state election commission.