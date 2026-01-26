Mohali MC takes major step towards civic reforms: Door-to-door waste collection, Aadhaar-based attendance system implemented

Mohali Municipal Corporation has rolled out reforms including a new door-to-door waste collection system and Aadhaar-based attendance to boost sanitation and transparency, even as sanitation workers threaten a strike. (File Photo)

Taking a significant step towards strengthening civic services and sanitation infrastructure, the Mohali Municipal Corporation has rolled out major reforms aimed at improving cleanliness, transparency, and efficiency in municipal functioning.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Municipal Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu said that in compliance with the directions of the “National Green Tribunal (NGT)” and the “Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB)”, the Municipal Corporation has awarded a fresh tender for “door-to-door waste collection”. The new system will ensure proper segregation of waste and its scientific disposal, a move expected to result in cleaner localities and stronger environmental protection across the city.