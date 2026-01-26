Mohali MC takes major step towards civic reforms: Door-to-door waste collection, Aadhaar-based attendance system implemented

Taking a significant step towards strengthening civic services and sanitation infrastructure, the Mohali Municipal Corporation has rolled out major reforms aimed at improving cleanliness, transparency, and efficiency in municipal functioning. Speaking to The Indian Express, Municipal Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu said that in compliance with the directions of the “National Green Tribunal (NGT)” and […]

google-preferred-btn
Mohali Municipal Corporation office.Mohali Municipal Corporation has rolled out reforms including a new door-to-door waste collection system and Aadhaar-based attendance to boost sanitation and transparency, even as sanitation workers threaten a strike. (File Photo)

Taking a significant step towards strengthening civic services and sanitation infrastructure, the Mohali Municipal Corporation has rolled out major reforms aimed at improving cleanliness, transparency, and efficiency in municipal functioning.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Municipal Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu said that in compliance with the directions of the “National Green Tribunal (NGT)” and the “Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB)”, the Municipal Corporation has awarded a fresh tender for “door-to-door waste collection”. The new system will ensure proper segregation of waste and its scientific disposal, a move expected to result in cleaner localities and stronger environmental protection across the city.

To enhance accountability and transparency, Sandhu said the corporation has also implemented an “Aadhaar-based online attendance system”. This system will apply to employees across all departments, including sanitation and solid waste management staff. Under the new mechanism, employees will be able to mark attendance through their mobile phones directly from their actual place of duty, enabling real-time monitoring of field staff and improving the quality and efficiency of civic services.

“These initiatives reflect the corporation’s commitment towards efficiency, transparency, and adoption of modern technology,” the Commissioner said, adding, “Our objective is to develop Mohali as a clean, well-organised and sustainable city.”

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation had unanimously passed a resolution stating that sanitation workers already engaged in door-to-door waste collection would be adjusted by the new company awarded the tender. As per the resolution, these workers will receive online salaries directly into their proper bank accounts and will also be provided with necessary facilities, including safety gear.

Reassuring city residents, Sandhu said that all reforms are being implemented with a focus on public convenience and strengthening the city’s civic infrastructure, ensuring better and more effective delivery of municipal services.

Meanwhile, Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation general secretary Pawan Goyal, in a press note, announced that sanitation workers would go on an “indefinite strike” starting January 26, opposing the new system and tender process.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chhattisgarh Maoist Operation
11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Live Blog
Advertisement