Mohali mayorol poll exposes AAP-BJP’s tacit understanding: Congress Councillors’ leader Rangi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Leader of the Congress Councillors’ Group Narpinder Singh Rangi on Wednesday alleged that the results of the mayoral election of the Mohali Municipal Corporation exposed a “tacit understanding” between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“BJP councillors openly backed AAP candidates during the mayoral election, indicating an underlying alliance between the two parties. As AAP portrays itself as a political opponent of the BJP in Punjab, seeking the BJP’s support to capture power in Mohali exposes its double standards,” he said.
The Congress leader further alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders frequently criticise BJP policies and governance, but rely on the same party when it suits their political interests. “The Mohali mayoral election has clearly shown that AAP is functioning as the ‘B-Team’ of BJP,” Rangi claimed.
He said AAP had come to power promising transparency, accountability and principled politics, but had compromised those commitments in its pursuit of political power.
“The people now understand that the difference between AAP and BJP is confined to public statements, while in reality both parties are willing to work together for political convenience and mutual benefit,” he added.
Reiterating the Congress’s stand, Rangi said, “Congress has consistently upheld democratic values and safeguarded the interests of the people.”
He added that Mohali residents were closely watching the political developments surrounding the mayoral election and would give an appropriate response at the right time.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram