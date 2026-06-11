Mohali mayorol poll exposes AAP-BJP’s tacit understanding: Congress Councillors’ leader Rangi

Leader of the Congress Councillors’ Group Narpinder Singh Rangi on Wednesday alleged that the results of the mayoral election of the Mohali Municipal Corporation exposed a “tacit understanding” between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“BJP councillors openly backed AAP candidates during the mayoral election, indicating an underlying alliance between the two parties. As AAP portrays itself as a political opponent of the BJP in Punjab, seeking the BJP’s support to capture power in Mohali exposes its double standards,” he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders frequently criticise BJP policies and governance, but rely on the same party when it suits their political interests. “The Mohali mayoral election has clearly shown that AAP is functioning as the ‘B-Team’ of BJP,” Rangi claimed.