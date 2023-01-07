Mohali mayor moves HC, judge recuses

Seeking to get quashed the order of the Punjab local bodies department whereby he has been removed from the post of councillor, Mohali Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Vikas Bahl Friday.

The judge, however, recused from hearing the case, and ordered it “to be listed before some other Bench, after seeking appropriate orders from the Chief Justice”.

Sidhu is the younger brother of former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. He was elected mayor of the Mohali MC last year. He joined the BJP with his brother Balbir Sidhu in June.

Councillors lodged a complaint with the principal secretary of the local bodies department on August 10 alleging that Sidhu had favoured a housing society, the Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited. The department issued a show-cause notice to the mayor in September. In his reply sent on October 14, the mayor described the complaint against him as “politically motivated” and sought a personal hearing.

Sidhu in his petition before the HC has contended that he has been removed from the post of councillor on the grounds of merely being a member of a society in an illegal and arbitrary manner and in complete violation of principle of natural justice and when this is not even a ground under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act 1976 and further by ignoring the fact that e-tendering process is being done by the technical staff of corporation and bids are opened by the commissioner and the said society was given contracts only because of it being L1 as is mandated by the prescribed procedure.