Sarbjit Singh Samana frontrunner as MLA father showcases strength with 25 councillors

The race for the Mayor’s post in the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) has intensified, with political activity gaining momentum within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a show of strength, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh hosted the party’s newly elected councillors for a breakfast meeting at his residence in Sector 94 on Monday.

The gathering, attended by 25 councillors, is being viewed in political circles as a demonstration of the MLA’s influence ahead of the selection of the city’s next Mayor.

The AAP secured 27 seats in the recently concluded civic body elections. According to party sources, 25 of the winning councillors attended the meeting, indicating that a substantial section of the elected representatives is aligned with Kulwant Singh. Several of these councillors were earlier associated with Kulwant Singh’s independent political group before joining the AAP.