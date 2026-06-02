Sarbjit Singh Samana frontrunner as MLA father showcases strength with 25 councillors

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The race for the Mayor’s post in the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) has intensified, with political activity gaining momentum within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a show of strength, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh hosted the party’s newly elected councillors for a breakfast meeting at his residence in Sector 94 on Monday.
The gathering, attended by 25 councillors, is being viewed in political circles as a demonstration of the MLA’s influence ahead of the selection of the city’s next Mayor.
The AAP secured 27 seats in the recently concluded civic body elections. According to party sources, 25 of the winning councillors attended the meeting, indicating that a substantial section of the elected representatives is aligned with Kulwant Singh. Several of these councillors were earlier associated with Kulwant Singh’s independent political group before joining the AAP.
Among the frontrunners for the Mayor’s post is Sarbjit Singh Samana, son of MLA Kulwant Singh, who has been elected councillor for a third consecutive term. Another strong contender is Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, whose name is also being actively discussed in party circles.
A notable absentee from the meeting was councillor-elect Sukhdev Singh Patwari, who is also being seen as a potential claimant to the Mayor’s chair. His absence has further fuelled speculation about internal lobbying and factional alignments within the party.
While both Kulwant Singh and Ahluwalia have publicly maintained that they will abide by whatever decision the party high command takes, discussions over the Mayor’s post and behind-the-scenes lobbying continue to dominate political conversations in the city.
Meanwhile, another possibility being discussed is the selection of a woman candidate for the Mayor’s post if the party leadership finds it difficult to build consensus around a single male contender.
Mayor needs 26 votes
A candidate requires 26 votes to be elected Mayor in the 50-member Mohali MC House. Significantly, the local MLA is also entitled to cast a vote in the Mayoral election. With the support of 25 councillors and the MLA’s vote, a candidate can comfortably cross the required majority mark, provided the choice receives the approval of the party high command.
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