‘Victory of truth’: Mohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu’s supporters welcome stay on his removal

Councillors supporting Mohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu hailed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to stay his removal from the councillor’s post as a “victory of truth”.

Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said Amarjeet Sidhu’s removal by the government was “illegal” and they were happy with the high court granting interim relief to him. He added that due to “petty politics”, the development of the city was suffering. “People have elected him and this government wants to negate the mandate but we have faith in the judiciary,” Bedi said.

Councillors lodged a complaint with the principal secretary of the local bodies department on August 10, 2022, alleging Amarjeet Sidhu had favoured Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited in development works. The department issued a showcause notice to the mayor in September. In his reply sent on October 14, the mayor described the complaint against him as “politically motivated” and sought a personal hearing.

On December 31, the Punjab government cancelled Amarjeet Sidhu’s membership from the municipal corporation for alleged violations to favour a society in awarding the development works. Earlier this month, he moved Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the quashing of the order passed by Punjab’s department of local government.

A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj Thursday granted interim relief to Amarjeet Sidhu and stayed his ‘removal’. The matter is now fixed for hearing on April 20, 2023.

Amarjeet Sidhu, Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Bedi and senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal were expelled by the Congress due to alleged anti-party activities last year. Amarjeet Sidhu, along with his brother Balbir Sidhu, switched to the BJP from the Congress in June last year.

At present, the Congress has 34 councillors in the 50-member house. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 10 councillors while three are Independents.