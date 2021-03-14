Mohali: Man murdered, two injured over property dispute

Kharar (sadar) Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ajitpal Singh told The Indian Express that they had registered a case on charges of murder, unlawful assembly of the IPC.

A man was murdered while two persons were injured in a property related brawl which took place in Daun Majra village near Kharar, on Friday night. Police registered a case against 12 persons.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Avtar Singh Raji. Those injured were identified as Jaspreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh. The brawl had taken place between Raji’s friend Varinder Singh Roda, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdeep Singh alias Gola.

“There was a dispute between Gola and Roda over a property deal. Both wanted to settle it and Gola had asked Roda to come to his place at Daun Majra village to settle the issue. Roda along with Rajji had gone to meet Gola where the incident took place,” said a police officer investigating the case.

The officer further stated that a brawl had taken place between both the groups following which some people of Gola’s group attacked Roda and his friends with swords and sharp-edged weapons.

Rajji sustained injuries on his wrist and lost substantial amount of blood. He was taken to Kharar civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Kharar (sadar) Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ajitpal Singh told The Indian Express that they had registered a case on charges of murder, unlawful assembly of the IPC.