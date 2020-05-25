Mohali: Man murdered in Phase VIII, four held

The murder accused. (Express photo) The murder accused. (Express photo)

A 33-year-old man was murdered in Phase VIII on late Saturday night. An altercation between two groups was said to be the reason behind the murder. Police arrested four persons involved in the murder, while search for others is on.

Police officers said that the victim was identified as Haryanavi, who used to live in the old bus stand. Haryanavi had an altercation with some persons who used to stay in the shanties near the forest area in Phase VIII.

According to the police, Haryanavi had gone Phase VIII with three friends, where he got into an argument with a man identified as Pardeep. After the altercation, Pardeep and three of his accomplices attacked Haryanavi with a sharp-edged weapon.

“Haryanavi’s right arm was severed. He tried to escape but fell on the slip road leading towards Kumbra. He died after bleeding out,” said a police officer, while speaking to The Indian Express.

A police personnel at the spot said that the victim was lying in a pool of blood and some passer-by had called an ambulance, which did not reach on time.

A team led by PCR in-charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Ajay Pathak, arrested Pardeep Kumar who was trying to escape from the spot. Kumar told the police that Haryanavi used to abuse him whenever they would go to the old bus stand for taking bath. He also told the police that three men Ranjit, Anil and Pawan were with him while they committed the crime.

Pawan is wanted in two cases of theft registered at Phase 1 and Matour police stations.

The victim used to work as a daily wager at the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), but was not working at present.

