Mohali: Man kills self; wife and mother-in-law booked for abetment

Derabassi Police on Wednesday booked the wife and mother-in-law of a man who committed suicide under charges of abetment. The accused have not been arrested yet.

The complainant in the case, Didar Singh, told police that his brother-in-law Jasbir Singh got married to Rajni in 2014 and after a few months of the marriage, the couple started fighting over trivial issues. Didar Singh further said in his complaint that Rajni used to stay at her parents’ home in Sajjadpur village near Derabassi.

Didar Singh told the police that Rajni recently left Jasbir’s house and went to her parents’ home, following which he intervened and the couple again started living together. However, another fight took place between them around a month.

“Jasbir Singh started living separately in Haripur Hinduan village on rent. On Monday, Jasbir called me and told me that his wife Rajni and mother-in-law Roshni Devi were harassing him, using foul language and also threatening to get lodge false cases against him,” Didar Singh alleged in his complaint.

Didar Singh added that after receiving the call from Jasbir Singh, he and his wife went to the place where Jasbir was staying but found that the door of the room was closed from inside.

Didar Singh said, “I got the door opened with the help of some local people and found that Jasbir Singh was hanging with the ceiling fan. We took him to Derabassi civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.” Acting on the complaint, police booked both Roshni and Rajni under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).