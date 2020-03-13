Mohali: Man held for dragging woman on car bonnet

The victim, Jaspreet Kaur, of New Chandigarh in Mullanpur was in Sector 15 along with her husband. (Representation/Express file photo) The victim, Jaspreet Kaur, of New Chandigarh in Mullanpur was in Sector 15 along with her husband. (Representation/Express file photo)

A 29-YEAR-OLD Mohali man was arrested for dragging a woman on the bonnet of his car after a verbal spat with her due to a parking issue in the parking area of Patel Market in Sector 15. The incident took place on Wednesday night. Accused Farman Khan was released on bail.

The victim, Jaspreet Kaur, of New Chandigarh in Mullanpur was in Sector 15 along with her husband. Farman Khan was also there along with his family members. The incident took place as Farman Khan wrongly parked his car, blocking the exit for Kaur’s car after which she raised an alarm.

Police sources said Farman Khan came out of the market, and started his car without paying any heed to Jaspreet Kaur, which annoyed the woman. She tried to stop the car and later sit on the bonnet. However, Farman Khan did not bother and pressed the accelerator, moving the woman sitting on the bonnet for around 40 meters and took her out of the parking area. Kaur’s husband and other people rushed towards the car. After observing the situation becoming tense, Farman stopped the car, following which Kaur called the police control room and police parties rushed to the spot.

“We are examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the market to establish the sequence of events. It was a parking dispute. The woman was annoyed because Farman Khan parked his car in a way which blocked woman’s car for further movement. The woman had waited for Farman Khan for at least 20 minutes before losing her temper. Farman was adamant and did not accept his fault. He was arrested for negligent driving and wrongful restraint. His car was also impounded,” said a police officer. A case was registered at PS 11.

