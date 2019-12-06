Mohali man dies due to electrocution after live wires fall on truck

According to the police, the victim was identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Roli village in Sector 12, Panchkula. Harvinder Singh used to run a car washing center in Dhakoli. According to the police, the victim was identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Roli village in Sector 12, Panchkula. Harvinder Singh used to run a car washing center in Dhakoli.

A man was killed after being electrocuted in Dhakoli as a transformer fell on a truck on Thursday. Police booked the truck driver who has not been identified yet.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Roli village in Sector 12, Panchkula. Harvinder Singh used to run a car washing center in Dhakoli.

The complainant, Manjeet Singh stated to the police that he had gone to his uncle’s washing center and a truck driver was also there to get his truck washed. According to Manjeet Singh, Harvinder Singh asked the truck driver to park his vehicle on a platform to allow him to wash it.

“The truck driver drove rashly and hit an electric pole and a transformer. The live wires fell on the rear part of the truck. My uncle was standing nearby and accidentally touched the truck’s body and got electrocuted. I took him to the Derabassi civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” Manjeet told the police.

The IO of the case, Pawan Kumar said that they registered a case against an unidentified truck driver under relevant sections of the IPC,

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App