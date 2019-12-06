Follow Us:
Mohali man dies due to electrocution after live wires fall on truck

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: December 6, 2019 2:08:42 pm
A man was killed after being electrocuted in Dhakoli as a transformer fell on a truck on Thursday. Police booked the truck driver who has not been identified yet.

The complainant, Manjeet Singh stated to the police that he had gone to his uncle’s washing center and a truck driver was also there to get his truck washed. According to Manjeet Singh, Harvinder Singh asked the truck driver to park his vehicle on a platform to allow him to wash it.

“The truck driver drove rashly and hit an electric pole and a transformer. The live wires fell on the rear part of the truck. My uncle was standing nearby and accidentally touched the truck’s body and got electrocuted. I took him to the Derabassi civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” Manjeet told the police.

The IO of the case, Pawan Kumar said that they registered a case against an unidentified truck driver under relevant sections of the IPC,

