Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Mohali man booked for raping woman on the pretext of marriage

The victim is from a district in Haryana, where she lodged the first complaint. The matter was later forwarded to the Chandigarh Police.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 7, 2022 3:13:26 am
The FIR was registered following a communication from Haryana Police where the victim had lodged her first complaint.

THE UT Police Monday booked a man identified as Saravjeet Singh of Mohali under rape charges. Police said that the suspect was booked for raping a woman on the pretext of marriage at a hotel within the jurisdiction of Sector 36 police station.

The FIR was registered following a communication from Haryana Police where the victim had lodged her first complaint.

Sources said the victim reported to the police that she was to marry the suspect and their engagement ceremony was attended by the family members of both sides. Later, Saravjeet Singh called her to meet him at a hotel and made physical relations with her on the pretext that they would be married, sources said. Later, the man refused to marry her.

The victim is from a district in Haryana, where she lodged the first complaint. The matter was later forwarded to the Chandigarh Police. A case was registered at Sector 36 police station.

More from Chandigarh

 

