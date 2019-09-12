Mohali: Man beats family, sets house on fire in Peermuchalla

DHAKOLI POLICE booked a man for setting his home on fire after an altercation with his wife on Wednesday. The accused fled after committing the crime. Police officials said that they will arrest him soon.

According to the police, the accused identified as Rajpal lives in Peermuchalla with his wife and two children. Rajpal’s wife, Seema, also the complainant in the case, stated to the police that her husband used to beat her and the children everyday and was a habitual drinker.

Seema alleged that her husband came home on Tuesday night and started arguing with her which turned violent. He started beating her and their children, and fled after setting their home on fire. Seema also alleged that the entire house was gutted and that she and her children had a narrow escape. She added that her husband also beat up her son who was trying to come out of the house after he set it on fire.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pawan Kumar, said that they were raiding the houses of some of their relatives, where Rajpal could have possibly taken shelter. “We inquired from the neighbours of the accused. They told us that Rajpal used to beat his wife and children and would often create nuisance in the locality by abusing the neighbours,” ASI Pawan Kumar added.

Acting on Seema’s complaint, police booked Rajpal under sections 323 (assault), 342 (wrongful confinement ), 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house ) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).