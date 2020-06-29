Mohali: Man accused of raping infant at Zirakpur arrested

On Sunday, she along with her husband was working at a site, while the accused was playing with their daughter. (Representational) On Sunday, she along with her husband was working at a site, while the accused was playing with their daughter. (Representational)

A man was booked for allegedly raping an infant in Zirakpur on Sunday. The accused was arrested by the local police and will be produced in court on Monday.

The accused was known to the victim’s family.

Police said, the victim’s mother stated in her complaint that she works as a construction labourer.

On Sunday, she along with her husband was working at a site, while the accused was playing with their daughter.

She said that she could not find her daughter after finishing her work, and later noticed that the accused had taken to the victim the bushes nearby, where he allegedly committed the crime.

Police booked the accused under the Sections 376-A (rape), 376-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.